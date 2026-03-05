Left Menu

Empowering Panchayati Raj: A Tribute to Biju Patnaik

BJD president Naveen Patnaik warns of threats to Odisha's Panchayati Raj Institutions, advocating for empowerment. He honors his father, Biju Patnaik, highlighting his efforts toward women's reservation and PRI financial autonomy. The call is for restored PRI powers and public awareness, continuing Biju's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:58 IST
BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, expressed concerns over the state of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), asserting they are in peril and require empowerment. He made these remarks while honoring his father, former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, on his 110th birth anniversary at a memorial at the BJD headquarters, Sankha Bhawan.

Addressing the gathering, Patnaik reminisced about the significant reforms implemented by Biju Patnaik as chief minister from 1990 to 1995, emphasizing his role in advancing women's empowerment and revitalizing the Panchayati Raj system. Biju Patnaik was pioneering in reserving 33 percent of PRI seats for women and providing financial powers to local leaders.

Naveen Patnaik criticized the current power shift to officers under the BJP government and called for restoring the authority to panchayat bodies. He reiterated that a strong Panchayati Raj system is crucial for maintaining public hope and aligned his party, BJD, with Biju Patnaik's legacy for creating public awareness and honoring Odia pride.

