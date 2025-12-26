Himanta condoles Tripura Speaker's death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of Tripura Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen on Friday.

He said Sen was a grassroots leader who worked for social causes.

Sen, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered a massive cerebral stroke, died in the southern city on Friday.

''Pained by the passing away of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen ji, Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

''Shri Sen was a grassroots leader who dedicated his life to social causes. I fondly recall my meetings with him discussing the shared welfare of our people,'' he said.

Sarma extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

