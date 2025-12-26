Left Menu

Himanta condoles Tripura Speaker's death

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-12-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 14:38 IST
Himanta condoles Tripura Speaker's death
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of Tripura Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen on Friday.

He said Sen was a grassroots leader who worked for social causes.

Sen, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered a massive cerebral stroke, died in the southern city on Friday.

''Pained by the passing away of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen ji, Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

''Shri Sen was a grassroots leader who dedicated his life to social causes. I fondly recall my meetings with him discussing the shared welfare of our people,'' he said.

Sarma extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025