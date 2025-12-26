Left Menu

President Murmu to undertake sea sortie in submarine on Dec 28

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 17:18 IST
President Murmu to undertake sea sortie in submarine on Dec 28
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a sea sortie in a submarine from Karwar Harbour in Karnataka on December 28, her office has said.

The sortie is scheduled during her four-day visit to Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand from Saturday.

President Murmu will leave for Goa in the evening of December 27, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Friday.

''On December 28, the President will take a sea sortie in a submarine from Karwar Harbour, Karnataka,'' it said.

Murmu will grace the centenary celebrations of Ol Chiki at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Monday.

''On the same day, she will also address the 15th convocation ceremony of NIT, Jamshedpur,'' the statement said.

On December 30, the president will address an Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh, Kartik Jatra, at Gumla in Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Home Minister Shah pays tributes to Udham Singh, Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwas

Home Minister Shah pays tributes to Udham Singh, Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwa...

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set for flat open in post-Christmas session

US STOCKS-Wall St set for flat open in post-Christmas session

 Global
3
Mehbooba urges J-K CM to send ministerial team to states amid attacks on Kashmiris

Mehbooba urges J-K CM to send ministerial team to states amid attacks on Kas...

 India
4
Flower pots placed along roads stolen hours after PM's event in Lucknow

Flower pots placed along roads stolen hours after PM's event in Lucknow

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025