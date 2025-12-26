Left Menu

Will investigate safety mechanism of buses operating in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

If we do it, then all the leaders will start talking about it. On his Delhi visit, Siddaramaiah said, I am going for the Congress Working Committee meeting.

PTI | Davangere | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:16 IST
Will investigate safety mechanism of buses operating in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said an investigation would be conducted into the safety mechanisms of all buses operating in the state.

His statement comes in the wake of a bus accident in Chitradurga district that left seven dead.

He opined that the truck driver was at fault as he had jumped the median of the road.

"There must be a safety mechanism in all the buses and trucks. We will get it investigated," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Davangere.

Regarding the train fare hike by the Union government, the Chief Minister said, "The BJP will not speak on the train fare hike. If we do it, then all the leaders will start talking about it." On his Delhi visit, Siddaramaiah said, "I am going for the Congress Working Committee meeting. I don't go to Delhi frequently."

