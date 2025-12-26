Language Clash at Press Meet: Mehbooba Mufti Stands Firm

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti sharply responded to a journalist who requested her to speak in Urdu instead of Kashmiri during a press conference.

While addressing the media at the PDP headquarters, Mufti was queried about her choice of language when a journalist urged her to shift from Kashmiri to Urdu.

Defending her stance, Mufti highlighted the inconsistency of media practices, asking why similar requests aren't directed at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. She urged Kashmiri journalists to respect and preserve the Kashmiri language.

(With inputs from agencies.)