Language Clash at Press Meet: Mehbooba Mufti Stands Firm

During a press conference, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti refused a journalist's request to speak in Urdu, asserting the importance of the Kashmiri language. She questioned why similar demands aren't made of Tamil Nadu's CM M K Stalin, emphasizing that Kashmiri journalists need to respect their native tongue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:32 IST
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti sharply responded to a journalist who requested her to speak in Urdu instead of Kashmiri during a press conference.

While addressing the media at the PDP headquarters, Mufti was queried about her choice of language when a journalist urged her to shift from Kashmiri to Urdu.

Defending her stance, Mufti highlighted the inconsistency of media practices, asking why similar requests aren't directed at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. She urged Kashmiri journalists to respect and preserve the Kashmiri language.

