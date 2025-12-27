Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a substantial $2.5 billion aid package for Ukraine. This support aims to facilitate Ukraine's access to financing from the International Monetary Fund. The announcement was made during a joint appearance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who also addressed the media briefly.
The newly allocated funds are aimed at aiding Ukraine in unlocking additional financing from the International Monetary Fund, a crucial step as the country continues to navigate economic challenges.
President Zelenskiy, who was present at the announcement, spoke briefly to reporters, expressing gratitude for the ongoing international support.