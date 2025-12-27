Left Menu

Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a substantial $2.5 billion aid package for Ukraine. This support aims to facilitate Ukraine's access to financing from the International Monetary Fund. The announcement was made during a joint appearance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who also addressed the media briefly.

Mark Carney

In a significant move to bolster international support, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced an infusion of $2.5 billion in economic aid for Ukraine on Saturday. This announcement was made during a joint appearance alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The newly allocated funds are aimed at aiding Ukraine in unlocking additional financing from the International Monetary Fund, a crucial step as the country continues to navigate economic challenges.

President Zelenskiy, who was present at the announcement, spoke briefly to reporters, expressing gratitude for the ongoing international support.

