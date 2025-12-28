Russia's Stance on Taiwan and Japan’s Militarization
Russia reiterates its opposition to Taiwan's independence, regarding it as an inseparable part of China, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In an interview, Lavrov also warned Japan about its military expansion, urging the country to reconsider its current approach.
Russia has once again declared its opposition to Taiwan's independence, labeling the island as an inseparable part of China, according to statements made by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. His comments were published on Sunday.
In an interview with Russia's state-owned TASS news agency, Lavrov also conveyed a stern message to Japan, urging the nation to carefully consider its strategic military advancements.
The Foreign Minister strongly advised Japan against pursuing what he described as a path towards militarization, highlighting potential geopolitical implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
