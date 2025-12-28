Russia has once again declared its opposition to Taiwan's independence, labeling the island as an inseparable part of China, according to statements made by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. His comments were published on Sunday.

In an interview with Russia's state-owned TASS news agency, Lavrov also conveyed a stern message to Japan, urging the nation to carefully consider its strategic military advancements.

The Foreign Minister strongly advised Japan against pursuing what he described as a path towards militarization, highlighting potential geopolitical implications.

