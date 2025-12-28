Political Clash in Murshidabad: MLA's Son Detained Over Police Altercation

In a dramatic confrontation in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Golam Nabi Azad, son of Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) chief Humayun Kabir, was detained for allegedly attacking a policeman stationed at their home. The eight-hour detention raised political tensions amid accusations of foul play.

The incident unfolded when Azad, also known as Sohel, allegedly assaulted a police constable, Jumma Khan, during a dispute over the officer's request for leave. Kabir, accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of orchestrating the incident, claimed his son was wrongfully detained and vowed legal action.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arup Chakraborty insisted that Azad's actions were a cognisable offense, distancing the party from the incident. Kabir, reiterating his political ambitions, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of neglecting Muslim welfare while pursuing appeasement politics.

