Left Menu

Political Clash in Murshidabad: MLA's Son Detained Over Police Altercation

Golam Nabi Azad, son of Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir, was briefly detained for allegedly assaulting a policeman at their Murshidabad residence. The incident led to accusations of political motivation, with Kabir claiming harassment by the police at the behest of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:16 IST
Political Clash in Murshidabad: MLA's Son Detained Over Police Altercation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic confrontation in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Golam Nabi Azad, son of Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) chief Humayun Kabir, was detained for allegedly attacking a policeman stationed at their home. The eight-hour detention raised political tensions amid accusations of foul play.

The incident unfolded when Azad, also known as Sohel, allegedly assaulted a police constable, Jumma Khan, during a dispute over the officer's request for leave. Kabir, accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of orchestrating the incident, claimed his son was wrongfully detained and vowed legal action.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arup Chakraborty insisted that Azad's actions were a cognisable offense, distancing the party from the incident. Kabir, reiterating his political ambitions, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of neglecting Muslim welfare while pursuing appeasement politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

Deadly Deluge in Spain: Floods Wreak Havoc in Southern and Eastern Provinces

 Venezuela
2
Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

 Suriname
3
Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

 India
4
Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025