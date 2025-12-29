Left Menu

Bulgaria's Euro Transition: A New Chapter Amid Mixed Reactions

Bulgaria is set to adopt the euro on January 1, replacing the lev and joining the eurozone. This decision is met with mixed feelings, with some Bulgarians expressing skepticism and fear of rising prices, despite business support. Political instability and cultural ties to Russia add to the debate.

Updated: 29-12-2025 11:32 IST
Bulgaria's Euro Transition: A New Chapter Amid Mixed Reactions
Bulgaria is gearing up to adopt the euro, replacing its lev currency. This historic transition, poised for January 1, marks Bulgaria as the 21st nation joining the eurozone.

While businesses and government-backed campaigns prepare citizens, public opinion remains divided, with concerns over inflation and political instability overshadowing the milestone.

The move comes amidst protests and suspicions of Bulgaria's ties with Europe. However, supporters highlight the euro's convenience for travel and business, despite cultural ties to Russia and political unease.

