Record numbers of candidates have registered for Peru's 2026 presidential election, reflecting the political instability that has plagued the nation. Among the hopefuls are a comedian, a former soccer player, and veteran candidate Keiko Fujimori, highlighting the diverse array of contenders looking to lead the nation.

The U.S. is taking calculated steps to intercept a Venezuela-linked oil tanker, employing specialized Maritime Security Response Teams. Meanwhile, the Honduran presidential race concluded with Trump-backed Nasry Asfura's victory, sparking calls for all parties to unite and move forward following technical complications and allegations of fraud.

Diplomatic tensions are flaring as the Myanmar junta attempts to solidify power ahead of upcoming elections, while Russian President Vladimir Putin engages with U.S. envoys over a peace plan for Ukraine. These moves underscore the heightened geopolitical dynamics influencing global peace efforts.