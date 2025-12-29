Governor's Apology Over Maharana Pratap Remarks: A Political Storm

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria found himself at the center of a political storm after his comments regarding Maharana Pratap ignited controversy.

While addressing a gathering in Udaipur's Gogunda, Kataria mentioned that it was under the BJP government's tenure that Maharana Pratap's historical contributions were brought to the fore.

He emphasized his intention was to honor the king's legacy and contribute to regional development, not to offend, but the backlash from social organizations was swift, forcing an apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)