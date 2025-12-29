Left Menu

Ukraine Urges Global Condemnation of Russian Accusations

Ukraine's foreign minister called on global leaders to condemn Russia's false claims of a Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence. This accusation provides Russia a pretext for further aggression. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy labeled the claims as fake and discussed the incident with German Chancellor Merz.

Updated: 29-12-2025 22:03 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign minister has called upon world leaders to denounce Russia's misleading accusations of a Ukrainian attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence. The minister claims these allegations are a 'false justification' for potential further Russian strikes against Ukraine.

Andrii Sybiha, in a post on platform X, pointed to Russia's purported tactic of accusing others of what they themselves are doing or planning. This highlights the ongoing tension between the two nations as they exchange accusations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed the Russian claims as 'fake' and reported discussing the issue with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The dialogue represents Ukraine's efforts to rally international support amid continuous Russian provocations.

