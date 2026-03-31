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Tensions Rise Over Alleged Voter Roll Manipulations in West Bengal

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer addressed claims of voter roll tampering ahead of the Assembly elections. Allegations suggest the BJP attempted to include non-residents as voters. Protests erupted, prompting police intervention. The Trinamool Congress and BJP exchanged accusations, while the Election Commission monitored the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:49 IST
Tensions Rise Over Alleged Voter Roll Manipulations in West Bengal
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The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, issued a statement on Tuesday clarifying the absence of software in his office capable of altering voter names amid allegations by the Trinamool Congress of electoral roll manipulations using Form 6.

The TMC accused the BJP of illegitimately adding non-residents to the state's voter list, a move it claimed was intended to sway election outcomes. In response to opposition claims, Agarwal emphasized the transparent nature of the voter registration process.

Protests, reportedly backed by the TMC, took place outside the CEO's office, culminating in clashes with police and BJP supporters. The Election Commission warned of potential intervention if the situation escalated, and prohibitory orders were imposed to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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