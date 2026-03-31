Tensions Rise Over Alleged Voter Roll Manipulations in West Bengal

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, issued a statement on Tuesday clarifying the absence of software in his office capable of altering voter names amid allegations by the Trinamool Congress of electoral roll manipulations using Form 6.

The TMC accused the BJP of illegitimately adding non-residents to the state's voter list, a move it claimed was intended to sway election outcomes. In response to opposition claims, Agarwal emphasized the transparent nature of the voter registration process.

Protests, reportedly backed by the TMC, took place outside the CEO's office, culminating in clashes with police and BJP supporters. The Election Commission warned of potential intervention if the situation escalated, and prohibitory orders were imposed to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)