Russia Claims Strategic Edge in Ukraine Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia holds the decisive strategic initiative in Ukraine, highlighting ongoing negotiations with the West. As Russia asserts control over significant Ukrainian territories, Lavrov emphasized the country's unchanged position and urged the U.S. to respond to strategic arms discussions prompted by President Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 04:57 IST
In a striking assertion, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that Moscow controls the strategic initiative in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Lavrov's comments aim to push the West towards recognizing Russia's influence in the region as both sides engage in complex negotiations over potential settlements.

Lavrov noted that President Vladimir Putin had proposed extending limits on a strategic arms pact with the United States, awaiting an American response. He underscored the importance of negotiations and strategic dialogues in light of Russia's territorial gains, including Crimea and regions annexed from Ukraine.

Highlighting geopolitical concerns, Lavrov emphasized that Russia's continued engagement is vital in international diplomacy, urging a reassessment of NATO's role and Ukraine's neutral status. Lavrov reiterated the necessity for broader bilateral cooperation on global security, especially with looming treaty deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

