In a striking assertion, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that Moscow controls the strategic initiative in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Lavrov's comments aim to push the West towards recognizing Russia's influence in the region as both sides engage in complex negotiations over potential settlements.

Lavrov noted that President Vladimir Putin had proposed extending limits on a strategic arms pact with the United States, awaiting an American response. He underscored the importance of negotiations and strategic dialogues in light of Russia's territorial gains, including Crimea and regions annexed from Ukraine.

Highlighting geopolitical concerns, Lavrov emphasized that Russia's continued engagement is vital in international diplomacy, urging a reassessment of NATO's role and Ukraine's neutral status. Lavrov reiterated the necessity for broader bilateral cooperation on global security, especially with looming treaty deadlines.

