Farewell to a Trailblazer: Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Dies at 80

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female prime minister and a prominent political leader, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Her personal physician, Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain, confirmed her death at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

In her last moments, Zia was surrounded by family members, including her elder son Tarique Rahman and other close relatives, as well as BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. She had been admitted to the hospital for routine tests, leading to the discovery of a chest infection. Her condition rapidly declined, moving her to the Coronary Care Unit.

Professor Hossain, part of the medical board, reported her state as 'very critical' due to multiple chronic health issues. Despite efforts, Zia succumbed to her ailments. Her family urged the nation to pray for her, marking the end of an influential chapter in Bangladesh's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)