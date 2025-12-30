Legacy of P M Mathew: A Storied Political Journey

Kerala Congress leader P M Mathew passed away on Tuesday at a local private hospital, according to sources. He was 75 and died while receiving treatment for kidney-related ailments near Pala.

Throughout his lengthy political career, Mathew worked with multiple Kerala Congress factions. He represented Kaduthuruthy in the State Assembly from 1991 to 1996, initially with the Kerala Congress (M) under K M Mani and later joining T M Jacob's faction in 1993 before returning to his original party.

Most recently, Mathew was associated with the Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction, although he had stepped back from active organizational politics in recent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)