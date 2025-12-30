Left Menu

Legacy of P M Mathew: A Storied Political Journey

Kerala Congress leader P M Mathew passed away at age 75 due to kidney-related issues. A former legislator, he served in the Kerala Assembly and navigated various factional alliances during his political career. Mathew had not been active in recent organizational politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 30-12-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 09:34 IST
Kerala Congress leader P M Mathew passed away on Tuesday at a local private hospital, according to sources. He was 75 and died while receiving treatment for kidney-related ailments near Pala.

Throughout his lengthy political career, Mathew worked with multiple Kerala Congress factions. He represented Kaduthuruthy in the State Assembly from 1991 to 1996, initially with the Kerala Congress (M) under K M Mani and later joining T M Jacob's faction in 1993 before returning to his original party.

Most recently, Mathew was associated with the Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction, although he had stepped back from active organizational politics in recent times.

