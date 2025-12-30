Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Commission Revises Schedule

The Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh has updated the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, with the draft list now due on January 6, 2026, and the final on March 6. The revision follows scrutiny and political controversy over massive voter deletions and additions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission in Uttar Pradesh has adjusted the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls. The updated schedule announces the draft voter list release on January 6, 2026, and the final list publication on March 6, according to the state's Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa.

From January 6 to February 6, citizens can file claims and objections. The process of resolving these claims, objections, and other related activities will continue until February 27, culminating in the release of the final voter roll. This revision emerged amid scrutiny over the exercise aimed at streamlining the voter list.

Official figures project the draft roll to include approximately 12.55 crore voters, with about 2.89 crore names removed from the initial list for reasons including death, relocation, or duplication. The move has sparked political debate, with opposition parties alleging bias, while the ruling BJP dismisses such claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

