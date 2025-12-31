Mamady Doumbouya: From Coup Leader to Guinea's Elected President
Mamady Doumbouya, former commander, has been elected Guinea's president, following his 2021 coup that ended Alpha Conde's decade-long rule. Provisional results show Doumbouya won 86.72% of the vote. The Supreme Court has eight days to validate the election results, completing Guinea's return to civilian rule.
Guinea's interim leader Mamady Doumbouya has emerged as the nation's elected president according to provisional results announced on Tuesday. The move signifies a full transition to civilian governance for the resource-rich West African country.
Doumbouya, a former special forces commander believed to be in his early 40s, came into power through a coup in 2021. The coup toppled then-President Alpha Conde, who had been at the helm since 2010. This was part of a wave of coups that altered the political landscape across West and Central Africa since 2020. The preliminary election results revealed Doumbouya secured an overwhelming 86.72% of the votes in the December 28 election, thereby eliminating the need for a runoff.
However, these results are subject to the Guinea Supreme Court's validation, which has eight days to confirm the outcome amid any challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)