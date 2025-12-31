Mamady Doumbouya: From Coup Leader to Guinea's Elected President

Guinea's interim leader Mamady Doumbouya has emerged as the nation's elected president according to provisional results announced on Tuesday. The move signifies a full transition to civilian governance for the resource-rich West African country.

Doumbouya, a former special forces commander believed to be in his early 40s, came into power through a coup in 2021. The coup toppled then-President Alpha Conde, who had been at the helm since 2010. This was part of a wave of coups that altered the political landscape across West and Central Africa since 2020. The preliminary election results revealed Doumbouya secured an overwhelming 86.72% of the votes in the December 28 election, thereby eliminating the need for a runoff.

However, these results are subject to the Guinea Supreme Court's validation, which has eight days to confirm the outcome amid any challenges.

