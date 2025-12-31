Left Menu

Mamady Doumbouya: From Coup Leader to Guinea's Elected President

Mamady Doumbouya, former commander, has been elected Guinea's president, following his 2021 coup that ended Alpha Conde's decade-long rule. Provisional results show Doumbouya won 86.72% of the vote. The Supreme Court has eight days to validate the election results, completing Guinea's return to civilian rule.

Updated: 31-12-2025 04:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 04:48 IST
Guinea's interim leader Mamady Doumbouya has emerged as the nation's elected president according to provisional results announced on Tuesday. The move signifies a full transition to civilian governance for the resource-rich West African country.

Doumbouya, a former special forces commander believed to be in his early 40s, came into power through a coup in 2021. The coup toppled then-President Alpha Conde, who had been at the helm since 2010. This was part of a wave of coups that altered the political landscape across West and Central Africa since 2020. The preliminary election results revealed Doumbouya secured an overwhelming 86.72% of the votes in the December 28 election, thereby eliminating the need for a runoff.

However, these results are subject to the Guinea Supreme Court's validation, which has eight days to confirm the outcome amid any challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

