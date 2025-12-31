Left Menu

Justice Department's Herculean Task: Reviewing Epstein Files

The U.S. Justice Department needs 400 lawyers to review 5.2 million pages related to Jeffrey Epstein, likely delaying document release past Congress's December 19 deadline. Efforts follow Trump's push for transparency under a new law. Despite redactions, some Republicans are frustrated as the 2026 elections loom.

The U.S. Justice Department faces a monumental task as it reviews 5.2 million pages of files relating to Jeffrey Epstein. It will require the efforts of 400 lawyers from four different offices, potentially delaying the release of documents beyond the December 19 deadline mandated by Congress, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters.

This immense undertaking was initiated after the Trump administration ordered the Justice Department to comply with a new transparency law. This law requires the release of all files associated with Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, who had ties with former President Donald Trump in the 1990s.

Despite initial estimates, the volume of documents proved much larger than expected. To tackle the task, department leaders are offering telework options and time off awards for volunteers. However, the delays and redactions have frustrated some Republicans, potentially impacting the party ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

