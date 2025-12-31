Controversial Claim: Pulwama Attack Alleged BJP Conspiracy

In a startling twist amid ongoing political tensions, Samajwadi Party leader Sanatan Pandey has leveled serious accusations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking to ANI, Pandey claimed that the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which led to the loss of 40 CRPF personnel, was not orchestrated by foreign entities but was instead a conspiracy by the BJP itself.

Pandey argued that the BJP resorted to such actions because they had failed to fulfill the promises made during their 2014 campaign, including job creation, doubling farmers' incomes, and curbing inflation. He further suggested that the BJP, struggling to find a development agenda, has instead relied on inciting public emotions, particularly in the run-up to elections in West Bengal.

The Indian government, however, has maintained that Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was behind the attack. In retaliation, India launched an operation against JeM's largest camp in Balakot, ostensibly led by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, a key figure in the organization and related to JeM chief Masood Azhar.