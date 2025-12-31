Global Leaders Unite at Khaleda Zia's Memorial Service in Dhaka

In a significant event that underscores Khaleda Zia's impact on regional politics, high-level dignitaries gathered in Dhaka for her funeral on Wednesday. Among the attendees were ministers and parliamentary speakers from various South Asian countries, marking a somber moment of unity and respect.

Bangladesh's former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader, Khaleda Zia, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80, after a prolonged illness. Known for her decades-long influence in Bangladeshi politics, her funeral attracted international representatives who sought to pay their respects and convey condolences.

Notable figures included Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives also sent high-ranking officials, highlighting the extended network of political alliances cultivated by Zia over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)