Global Leaders Unite at Khaleda Zia's Memorial Service in Dhaka
High-ranking officials from several South Asian countries gathered in Dhaka to attend the funeral of Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's former prime minister and prominent political figure. The attendees included dignitaries such as Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and speakers from Nepal, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a significant event that underscores Khaleda Zia's impact on regional politics, high-level dignitaries gathered in Dhaka for her funeral on Wednesday. Among the attendees were ministers and parliamentary speakers from various South Asian countries, marking a somber moment of unity and respect.
Bangladesh's former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader, Khaleda Zia, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80, after a prolonged illness. Known for her decades-long influence in Bangladeshi politics, her funeral attracted international representatives who sought to pay their respects and convey condolences.
Notable figures included Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives also sent high-ranking officials, highlighting the extended network of political alliances cultivated by Zia over the years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Rising Violence Against Hindu Minorities
Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami Eyes Political Resurgence in Unity Government Bid
Outcry Over Security Guard's Murder Highlights Minority Safety Concerns in Bangladesh
Bangladesh Mourns as Nation Bids Farewell to Khaleda Zia
Diplomatic Talks Amid Strained Bangladesh-India Relations