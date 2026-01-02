BJP Candidate Withdraws Amid Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to withdraw the candidacy of Pooja More-Jadhav for the upcoming Pune civic elections. The decision followed significant backlash from within the party after old videos showed her making unsavory remarks about Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife.

Initially, More-Jadhav had received the AB form from the BJP, qualifying her to run in the elections for ward number 2, under a reserved seat for the BJP ally, the Republican Party of India (RPI). However, the resurfacing of videos from the Maratha quota agitation led to her candidacy being re-evaluated.

Union Minister and Pune's BJP Member of Parliament, Murlidhar Mohol, confirmed the withdrawal, citing the impact of social media backlash. More-Jadhav expressed feeling victimized by online trolls who spread misinformation and claimed comments were made by 'another girl' but falsely attributed to her.