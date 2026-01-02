Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Government Addresses Indore Water Contamination Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla assured proactive measures in response to the water contamination crisis in Indore. Continuous monitoring by the state government aims to ensure affected individuals receive proper care, while investigations into the contamination's cause are underway with officials supporting local healthcare facilities.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla of Madhya Pradesh announced that the state is closely monitoring Indore's recent water contamination incident, implementing critical measures to ensure affected individuals receive proper healthcare. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is actively visiting hospitals and interacting with patients to supervise the medical response.

Senior minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has been stationed in Indore for three days to coordinate relief and administrative measures. "The government is dedicated to providing the best possible care for all affected," stated Shukla. An investigation into the contamination's cause will be conducted, with accountability measures in place.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma reported that the initial findings indicate water contamination, prompting a door-to-door survey and distribution of chlorine tablets. With 201 patients admitted and 71 discharged, the situation is stabilizing under close observation. The NHRC has requested a detailed report on the incident, underscoring the complaints of neglected contaminated water supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

