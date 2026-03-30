Empowering Kerala: Rahul Gandhi Envisions a Woman Chief Minister

At a Puthuppally rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drew applause by advocating for a woman as Kerala's chief minister. He announced Congress's promises, including free bus travel for women and financial support for female students, reinforcing the need for women's participation in state development.

Gandhi emphasized the Congress's commitment to women's freedom, stating that women should be able to follow their aspirations without restrictions. He highlighted the party's guarantees to support women's mobility and opportunities.

Post-event, Gandhi accompanied MLA Chandy Oommen on a spirited bicycle ride, drawing attention from cheering crowds and challenging security personnel to keep up.