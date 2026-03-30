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Chief Minister's Stand: Urging FCRA Bill Revisions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the FCRA Bill's proposed amendments, citing concerns over potential misuse by authorities. The changes, which could affect religious and charitable institutions, have sparked significant debate among minority communities and political entities in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:44 IST
Chief Minister's Stand: Urging FCRA Bill Revisions
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Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has raised serious concerns regarding certain elements of the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayan urged the need for reconsideration, fearing the bill could grant authorities excessive power even for minor administrative lapses.

The Chief Minister's letter, made public on his Facebook page, warned that religious and charitable organizations could face asset takeovers. Vijayan argued that these provisions might negatively impact institutions dedicated to education, healthcare, and welfare without any substantial wrongdoing.

Highlighting the potential for arbitrary enforcement, Vijayan emphasized the bill's contentiousness among political circles and religious groups, especially in election-ready Kerala. CM Vijayan has requested immediate intervention from the Prime Minister to remove concerning provisions and to ensure existing laws adequately address any violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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