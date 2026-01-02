Left Menu

Irfan Khan Backs Congress in BMC Polls

Former corporator Irfan Khan withdraws his nomination for BMC elections, endorsing Congress candidate Sufiyan Vanu in Ward 138. Khan cited the decision as aligning with the best interest of the ward's people, lauding Vanu's experience and dedication to grassroots issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, former corporator and Samajwadi Party nominee Irfan Khan has withdrawn his candidature from the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Khan announced his support for the Congress candidate, Sufiyan Vanu, from Govandi's Ward 138, ahead of the January 15 polls. This decision, Khan explained, was made after contemplating the ward's future and what he believes is in the best interest of its residents.

Addressing supporters, Khan extolled Vanu's leadership qualities, noting his profound understanding of grassroots issues. In response, Vanu expressed gratitude for the endorsement, emphasizing his commitment to honest and effective public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

