Irfan Khan Backs Congress in BMC Polls

In a significant political move, former corporator and Samajwadi Party nominee Irfan Khan has withdrawn his candidature from the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Khan announced his support for the Congress candidate, Sufiyan Vanu, from Govandi's Ward 138, ahead of the January 15 polls. This decision, Khan explained, was made after contemplating the ward's future and what he believes is in the best interest of its residents.

Addressing supporters, Khan extolled Vanu's leadership qualities, noting his profound understanding of grassroots issues. In response, Vanu expressed gratitude for the endorsement, emphasizing his commitment to honest and effective public service.

