Greece Slashes Inactive University Roll Call
Greece has removed over 300,000 inactive students from its university rolls, nearly halving official student numbers. The move ends a long-standing policy of extended enrollment, pushing for degrees that reflect genuine effort. Critics argue it overlooks disruptions from past financial crises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:38 IST
In a significant policy shift, Greece has removed more than 300,000 inactive students from university rolls, halving the country's official student numbers.
This change ends the practice of extended enrollment, recently abolished by legislation aimed at ensuring degrees mirror genuine effort, skills, and passion, according to Education Minister Sofia Zacharaki.
Critics, mainly from academia, argue the policy neglects challenges from Greece's past financial crises.
