Marco Ottolini Takes the Helm at Juventus as Sporting Director

Marco Ottolini has been appointed the new Sporting Director of Juventus FC SpA. This strategic move marks a significant chapter for the renowned football club, as it aims to strengthen its position in the competitive arena. Detailed coverage from Gdansk Newsroom sheds light on this pivotal development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:40 IST
In a significant development within the football world, Marco Ottolini has been appointed as the new Sporting Director of Juventus FC SpA. This decision was announced by the club as part of its efforts to reinforce its management team and bolster its strategic objectives.

The appointment of Ottolini signifies Juventus' commitment to sustaining its competitive edge in the football arena. Ottolini, known for his acumen and leadership in the sport, is expected to infuse new energy and direction into the club's sporting strategy.

Further insights and detailed coverage of this major appointment are being provided by the Gdansk Newsroom, highlighting the potential impacts and expectations surrounding Ottolini's new role.

