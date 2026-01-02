Left Menu

BRS Boycotts Telangana Assembly Amid Claims of Bias and Unilateral Governance

The main opposition party, BRS, in Telangana is boycotting the ongoing legislative assembly session, accusing Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar of bias and the Congress government of unilateral governance. BRS leaders, including T Harish Rao, allege their voices are being silenced in assembly discussions. The Congress responds by accusing BRS of trying to hide past misdeeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:37 IST
BRS Boycotts Telangana Assembly Amid Claims of Bias and Unilateral Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The main opposition party in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has chosen to boycott the winter session of the state legislative assembly citing bias from Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and accusing the ruling Congress of 'unilateral' assembly management.

Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao alleges that the Congress is preventing discourse by muzzling the opposition's attempts to address and debate important issues. While BRS asserts that Speaker Kumar's partiality restricts criticism of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Congress claims BRS is avoiding the assembly to prevent exposure of past wrongdoings.

This political clash highlights deep tensions, as accusations of corruption and misconduct fly amidst the BRS's protest. As the session continues, both parties stand firm on their positions, with promises of continued political maneuvering and debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

 India
2
Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

 India
3
Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

 Global
4
Blackbuck Tragedy: Poacher Nabbed in Odisha's Ganjam District

Blackbuck Tragedy: Poacher Nabbed in Odisha's Ganjam District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026