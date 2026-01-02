BRS Boycotts Telangana Assembly Amid Claims of Bias and Unilateral Governance

The main opposition party in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has chosen to boycott the winter session of the state legislative assembly citing bias from Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and accusing the ruling Congress of 'unilateral' assembly management.

Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao alleges that the Congress is preventing discourse by muzzling the opposition's attempts to address and debate important issues. While BRS asserts that Speaker Kumar's partiality restricts criticism of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Congress claims BRS is avoiding the assembly to prevent exposure of past wrongdoings.

This political clash highlights deep tensions, as accusations of corruption and misconduct fly amidst the BRS's protest. As the session continues, both parties stand firm on their positions, with promises of continued political maneuvering and debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)