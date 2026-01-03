Kapil Sibal Criticizes BJP's Governance on Key Public Issues

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal launched a scathing critique against the BJP government, accusing it of failing to address critical public issues like clean air and water despite being in power for over a decade.

Speaking at a press conference, Sibal highlighted recent incidents of water contamination deaths in Indore and worsening air pollution in Delhi as symptomatic of the government's lack of effective environmental policies.

He also criticized the government's negligence towards education and health standards, alongside alleged electoral biases, questioning the quality of governance and its impact on citizens' basic needs.