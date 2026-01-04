Controversial Capture: Trump's Venezuelan Intervention Divides Latin America

Tensions are flaring across Latin America as the U.S.-led capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro polarizes the region. While some leaders celebrated the move as liberating, others expressed concern over foreign intervention in regional affairs, harkening back to a history marked by U.S. involvement in Latin American politics.

The shift towards right-leaning governments in many Latin American countries has intensified the reaction. Leaders like Argentina's President Javier Milei and Ecuador's Daniel Noboa have openly supported the action, viewing it as a crackdown on socialism and organized crime.

However, leftist governments like those of Colombia and Mexico have firmly denounced the U.S. intervention, drawing parallels to past conflicts and raising questions about sovereignty and regional autonomy. The incident has sparked a broader discussion on the future of U.S.-Latin American relations.

