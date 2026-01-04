Left Menu

Sanatan Pandey Slams BJP for Alleged Anti-Socialism Agenda

Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey criticized the BJP for allegedly opposing socialism and democracy, claiming they would remove 'socialism' from the Constitution. He argued that the BJP's opposition to installing a statue of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav shows their fear of growing SP popularity.

Updated: 04-01-2026 18:19 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey has accused the BJP of harboring anti-socialist sentiments, asserting that if given the chance, they would excise the word 'socialism' from the Constitution.

During an event in Prayagraj, Pandey criticized the BJP for denying permission to install a statue of SP founder and former defense minister Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Mulayam Singh Yadav Smriti Seva Sansthan camp during the Magh Mela. He alleged that the BJP has little regard for democracy and constitutional values.

Pandey argued that the decision highlights the BJP's fear of the SP's growing popularity. He noted that similar attempts have been made to block the installation of Netaji's statue in the past, with administrative actions allegedly targeting SP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

