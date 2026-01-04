Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Demands Halt to West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Chief Election Commissioner to halt the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state, citing concerns of 'mass disenfranchisement' and potential harm to India's democratic foundations due to alleged irregularities and procedural violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:36 IST
Mamata Banerjee Demands Halt to West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has addressed a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, calling for an immediate stop to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. She warns that the process could lead to 'mass disenfranchisement' and permanent damage to India's democracy.

In her December 3 letter, Banerjee expressed serious concerns regarding irregularities, procedural breaches, and administrative shortcomings in the SIR's execution. She criticized the operation for being 'unplanned, ill-prepared, and ad hoc,' alleging it undermines the structural integrity of India's democratic system.

Among her issues are reports of faulty IT systems, misguiding instructions, and insufficient training for officials involved. Banerjee insists the Election Commission take corrective measures immediately or halt the project, citing problems with booth-level agents being denied access and questioning the SIR's transparency and fairness.

TRENDING

1
Bureaucratic Bribery Breakdown: The Rajendrakumar Patel Scandal

Bureaucratic Bribery Breakdown: The Rajendrakumar Patel Scandal

 India
2
Three Arrested in Assam for Fraudulent Loan Scheme

Three Arrested in Assam for Fraudulent Loan Scheme

 India
3
Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

 Nepal
4
U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and Beyond

U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and B...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026