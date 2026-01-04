Mamata Banerjee Demands Halt to West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has addressed a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, calling for an immediate stop to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. She warns that the process could lead to 'mass disenfranchisement' and permanent damage to India's democracy.

In her December 3 letter, Banerjee expressed serious concerns regarding irregularities, procedural breaches, and administrative shortcomings in the SIR's execution. She criticized the operation for being 'unplanned, ill-prepared, and ad hoc,' alleging it undermines the structural integrity of India's democratic system.

Among her issues are reports of faulty IT systems, misguiding instructions, and insufficient training for officials involved. Banerjee insists the Election Commission take corrective measures immediately or halt the project, citing problems with booth-level agents being denied access and questioning the SIR's transparency and fairness.