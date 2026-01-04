Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah's Anticipated Assam Visit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah might visit the state later this month.

The Prime Minister is expected to attend the event on January 17-18, while the Home Minister's visit is anticipated on January 29. However, both visits are still in the preliminary stages.

During his visit, Modi is set to lay the foundation stones for key infrastructure projects, including the 32-km Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and a Twin Tube underwater tunnel. He will also likely witness a Bagurumba dance performance involving 10,000 artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)