Amit Shah's Call for Change: A Robust Future for Tamil Nadu?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce critique against Tamil Nadu's DMK regime, labeling it as the most corrupt in the nation with widespread nepotism and graft. Addressing a massive rally, Shah accused the DMK of undermining Tamil pride while praising PM Narendra Modi's efforts to promote the language.

Shah expressed confidence in the NDA's success in upcoming state elections, promising a new era of governance in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He claimed the DMK had turned Tamil Nadu into a hub for corruption and that their sole ambition was to establish a dynastic rule, with current CM M K Stalin aiming to promote his son Udhayanidhi.

The rally underscored BJP's collaboration with AIADMK, emphasizing cultural pride, rural empowerment, and a pivotal regional transformation. Shah challenged the DMK's commitment to Hindus' rights and Tamil Nadu's development, calling for an end to what he labeled as disastrous leadership under the DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)