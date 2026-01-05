In a tense international exchange, Russia's Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev has denounced U.S. President Donald Trump's actions in Venezuela as both illegal and destabilizing. Moscow officials criticized Trump's moves as a blunt assertion of U.S. interests at the expense of international norms.

Medvedev emphasized that, although Trump's actions were internally consistent with U.S. interests, they disregarded international legality. He remarked on the potential for such actions to be perceived as acts of war if directed at a stronger nation. These developments have sparked urgent calls for UN intervention.

Echoing this sentiment, Russian senator Alexei Pushkov questioned the long-term effectiveness of Trump's approach, drawing parallels to past U.S. interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan that ended in turmoil. Russia maintains strong ties with Venezuela, bolstered by years of cooperation across sectors, complicating the geopolitical landscape further.