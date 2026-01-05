Left Menu

Echoes of Dissent: Iran's 50 Years of Protest

Over the last five decades, Iran has experienced numerous protests, from the 1979 Islamic Revolution to the recent rial protests. Each wave of unrest reflects various socio-political and economic grievances, with significant crackdowns often resulting in deaths and arrests. Yet, the spirit of dissent endures.

The last 50 years in Iran have been marked by a succession of protests, each reflecting different grievances and challenges faced by the Iranian people. From the 1979 Islamic Revolution that saw the overthrow of the Shah to recent demonstrations, unrest has been a constant presence in the country.

The Islamic Revolution in 1979, led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, established a theocratic state after protests from students, oil workers, and others demanding political freedoms. This period was followed by brutal crackdowns during the Iran-Iraq war.

Subsequent protests in 1999, 2009, 2017-2018, 2019, and 2022 highlighted issues ranging from political repression and election rigging to economic hardships and social justice, often met with severe government crackdowns. Recent rial protests underline the ongoing economic struggles as Iran faces sanctions and conflict.

