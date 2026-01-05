Sreelekha Breaks Silence: Navigating BJP Politics in Thiruvananthapuram
R Sreelekha, a BJP councillor in Thiruvananthapuram, shared her views on the party's internal decisions regarding the mayoral post. Despite earlier expectations, she was not chosen as mayor but supports the party's decision, emphasizing her commitment to grassroots work and party loyalty.
R Sreelekha, a BJP councillor in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, revealed that she was initially considered for the mayoral position before the local body elections. Despite her interest, the party ultimately selected V V Rajesh as mayor.
Sreelekha, who has held a significant role within Kerala's BJP, expressed no bitterness towards the decision, highlighting her contentment in serving as a councillor and her aspiration for successful governance in Thiruvananthapuram.
She further stated her dedication to party ideals, focusing on grassroots development, while dismissing any interest in future election contests, confirming her contentment with her current role.
