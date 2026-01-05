Sreelekha Breaks Silence: Navigating BJP Politics in Thiruvananthapuram

R Sreelekha, a BJP councillor in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, revealed that she was initially considered for the mayoral position before the local body elections. Despite her interest, the party ultimately selected V V Rajesh as mayor.

Sreelekha, who has held a significant role within Kerala's BJP, expressed no bitterness towards the decision, highlighting her contentment in serving as a councillor and her aspiration for successful governance in Thiruvananthapuram.

She further stated her dedication to party ideals, focusing on grassroots development, while dismissing any interest in future election contests, confirming her contentment with her current role.

