Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peaceful Path: A Consensus Approach

In a strong statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi, has declared the province will not permit military operations, favoring a people-centric approach to peace.

Addressing the provincial cabinet, Afridi emphasized that military solutions are ineffective, advocating for a comprehensive policy to address the region's challenges permanently.

He stressed the importance of inclusive policy-making and warned against decisions made in isolation, which could result in distrust and instability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)