Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peaceful Path: A Consensus Approach
Sohail Afridi, Chief Minister of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rejects military operations as a solution, advocating for a consensus-based strategy to achieve peace. Afridi warns against imposed decisions, highlighting the need for collaboration among various stakeholders for sustainable peace, especially after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government.
In a strong statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi, has declared the province will not permit military operations, favoring a people-centric approach to peace.
Addressing the provincial cabinet, Afridi emphasized that military solutions are ineffective, advocating for a comprehensive policy to address the region's challenges permanently.
He stressed the importance of inclusive policy-making and warned against decisions made in isolation, which could result in distrust and instability in the region.
