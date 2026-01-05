Mexico Stands Firm Against U.S. Intervention

In a bold statement made on Monday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed her nation's stance against U.S. intervention in Venezuela. The move comes as Washington continues to push for the extradition of Venezuela's president, a move Sheinbaum described as interference.

President Sheinbaum emphasized Mexico's sovereignty, asserting that the nation will not condone external meddling in other countries' internal affairs. Her remarks echoed prior declarations following President Trump's recent overtures about potential U.S. military involvement in Mexico to tackle drug cartels.

Despite differences over Venezuela, Sheinbaum noted that Mexico remains committed to collaborating with the U.S. on critical issues like drug trafficking and security, underscoring the complex nature of the bilateral relationship.

