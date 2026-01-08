Delhi: Traffic restricted on New Rohtak Road till Jan 31 for cable work

Vehicular movement on the New Rohtak Road will remain restricted till January 31 due to underground cable maintenance and upgradation work till, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory on Thursday.

The project, managed by the Tata Power-Delhi Distribution Limited, is being carried out on the stretch from Kamal T-Point to Liberty Cinema towards Paharganj. The work has occupied two lanes, leading to slow traffic and congestion in the area, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid the Anand Parbat-New Rohtak Road stretch between Kamal T-Point and Liberty Cinema to avoid inconvenience and delays.

According to the advisory, vehicles heading towards Paharganj and New Delhi may turn left at Kamal T-Point towards Sarai Rohilla, then turn right onto Veer Banda Bairagi Marg to proceed via Rani Jhansi Road.

Those coming from Shastri Nagar Chowk and heading towards Liberty Cinema should avoid Swami Narayan Marg and use Rani Jhansi Road instead.

The Delhi Traffic Police urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance, remain patient, and follow the directions of personnel deployed at key intersections.

