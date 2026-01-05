Strengthening Ties: India-UAE Military Cooperation in Focus

In a significant move to bolster bilateral military ties, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi engaged in extensive talks with Major General Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, Commander of the UAE Land Forces. The discussions aimed at expanding and enhancing military cooperation between India and the UAE were a focal point of the dialogue.

Gen Dwivedi's two-day visit to the UAE marks the first leg of a two-nation tour, underscoring India's strategic defense interests in the Gulf region amid escalating tensions, notably between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The engagement sought to foster deeper military collaboration, including training initiatives and defense partnerships.

The trip, which follows previous high-level military exchanges, highlights the growing importance of defense ties between India and the UAE. Gen Dwivedi is also slated to visit the UAE National Defence College to gain further insights and strengthen cooperation with UAE military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)