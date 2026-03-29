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Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Gulf Defense Ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Jordan for crucial meetings aimed at bolstering defense collaborations in the Gulf region. He emphasized the importance of security partnerships, reiterating Ukraine's commitment to contributing its efforts towards regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:31 IST
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Gulf Defense Ties
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his arrival in Jordan on Sunday, setting the stage for pivotal discussions intended to enhance defense alliances within the Gulf.

In a statement on social media platform X, Zelenskiy highlighted security as a prime concern, urging partners to intensify their contributions towards achieving this objective.

As Ukraine actively undertakes its commitments, Zelenskiy focuses on forging resilient ties through strategic conversations, underscoring the essential role of collective efforts in regional defense dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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