Mamata Banerjee Raises Legal Battle Over Controversial Electoral Roll Changes

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has escalated her confrontation with the Election Commission, announcing plans to move court against changes in West Bengal's electoral rolls. She alleges the process has resulted in fear, harassment, and even deaths, while electoral names are being arbitrarily deleted using opaque digital methods.

Speaking at a government event at Sagar Island, Banerjee criticized the use of artificial intelligence and informal digital platforms for manipulating the electoral rolls, which she claims undermines democratic safeguards. Banerjee plans to take legal action, potentially reaching the Supreme Court, to address these concerns as the electoral rolls drop from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore.

In response, the BJP maintains that these processes are necessary to ensure a clean electoral roll, with accusations of protecting infiltrators. The Election Commission remains firm in its stance, asserting the transparency of its actions despite Banerjee's claims of coercive verification practices.

