Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Raises Legal Battle Over Controversial Electoral Roll Changes

Mamata Banerjee has launched a legal challenge against the Election Commission's changes to the West Bengal electoral roll. She accuses the EC of using technology and opaque processes to arbitrarily delete names, leading to deaths and hospitalizations. Banerjee vows to take her fight to the Supreme Court if required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangasagar | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:31 IST
Mamata Banerjee Raises Legal Battle Over Controversial Electoral Roll Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has escalated her confrontation with the Election Commission, announcing plans to move court against changes in West Bengal's electoral rolls. She alleges the process has resulted in fear, harassment, and even deaths, while electoral names are being arbitrarily deleted using opaque digital methods.

Speaking at a government event at Sagar Island, Banerjee criticized the use of artificial intelligence and informal digital platforms for manipulating the electoral rolls, which she claims undermines democratic safeguards. Banerjee plans to take legal action, potentially reaching the Supreme Court, to address these concerns as the electoral rolls drop from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore.

In response, the BJP maintains that these processes are necessary to ensure a clean electoral roll, with accusations of protecting infiltrators. The Election Commission remains firm in its stance, asserting the transparency of its actions despite Banerjee's claims of coercive verification practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIADMK Criticizes DMK's Free Laptop Scheme as Political Deception

AIADMK Criticizes DMK's Free Laptop Scheme as Political Deception

 India
2
Dramatic Turn at Farmers' Festival as Senior BJP Leader Narayan Rane Falls Ill

Dramatic Turn at Farmers' Festival as Senior BJP Leader Narayan Rane Falls I...

 India
3
A Symphony of Wings: Asian Waterbird Census at National Zoological Park

A Symphony of Wings: Asian Waterbird Census at National Zoological Park

 India
4
Assam Prevents Illegal Entry: 13 Foreign Nationals Pushed Back

Assam Prevents Illegal Entry: 13 Foreign Nationals Pushed Back

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026