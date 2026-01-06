Left Menu

Divisive Military Action: U.S. Strikes Shake Venezuela and Domestic Opinion

A recent U.S. military strike in Venezuela led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. While supported by 65% of Republicans, 72% of Americans fear excessive U.S. involvement in Venezuela. Trump's decision has sparked debate over U.S. foreign policy in the Western Hemisphere and its focus on Venezuelan oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 02:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 02:07 IST
A U.S. military strike in Venezuela has captured President Nicolas Maduro, stirring both support and apprehension domestically. A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals a split in opinion, with 65% of Republicans backing the operation, while 72% of Americans express concerns about potential over-involvement.

The military action, criticized by some as a departure from Trump's previous stance against foreign entanglements, reflects a policy shift towards dominating Western Hemisphere affairs. The operation also highlights Trump's interest in gaining access to Venezuela's vast oil resources, a move backed by 59% of Republicans.

The poll of 1,248 adults, held online with a 3% margin of error, shows Trump's approval at 42%. As the U.S. navigates this controversial foreign policy, questions linger over the risks and costs associated with deeper military engagement in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

