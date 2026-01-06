Delhi Assembly Turmoil Over Stray Dogs Counting Controversy
The Delhi Assembly's Winter Session witnessed turmoil as BJP MLAs demanded an apology from AAP for allegedly spreading false information about government school teachers counting stray dogs. Speaker Vijender Gupta struggled to maintain order amidst protests. An FIR was filed concerning false claims circulating on social media.
The Delhi Assembly was engulfed in chaos as BJP legislators twice forced adjournments during the Winter Session, demanding an apology from the AAP for allegedly spreading misinformation about the involvement of government school teachers in counting stray dogs.
Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta faced challenges in maintaining decorum, leading to temporary adjournments. Upon reconvening, the atmosphere remained charged, with BJP members persisting in their demand for an apology from AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal.
As the session progressed, education-related protests continued outside, while the Delhi Police registered an FIR addressing misleading social media claims. The dispute underscores ongoing tensions between the two parties.
