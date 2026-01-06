The Cuban Ambassador to India, Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, has expressed strong opposition to the recent U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Aguilera criticized the operation as a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter, labeling it a 'criminal' and 'terrorist' act.

In an exclusive interview, Aguilera argued that no single nation could stop such unilateral U.S. actions, calling for a united international front to counter what he described as Washington's 'madness' in foreign policy. He emphasized the importance of multilateral organizations like the United Nations and BRICS to resist U.S. dominance.

Highlighting India's pivotal role in fostering global balance, Aguilera acknowledged India's leadership in the BRICS forum. He underscored the long-standing diplomatic relationship between India and Cuba, marked by mutual respect and cooperation, and the critical need for unity against the U.S. approach to Latin American politics.