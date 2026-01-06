Left Menu

Cuban Ambassador Denounces US Actions as 'Madness' Violating Global Norms

Cuban Ambassador to India, Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, condemned the US military operation in Venezuela that led to President Nicolas Maduro's capture. Describing it as a 'criminal' and 'terrorist' act, he called for global unity to counter US unilateral actions and highlighted India's crucial role in global geopolitics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:07 IST
Cuban Ambassador Denounces US Actions as 'Madness' Violating Global Norms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Cuban Ambassador to India, Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, has expressed strong opposition to the recent U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Aguilera criticized the operation as a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter, labeling it a 'criminal' and 'terrorist' act.

In an exclusive interview, Aguilera argued that no single nation could stop such unilateral U.S. actions, calling for a united international front to counter what he described as Washington's 'madness' in foreign policy. He emphasized the importance of multilateral organizations like the United Nations and BRICS to resist U.S. dominance.

Highlighting India's pivotal role in fostering global balance, Aguilera acknowledged India's leadership in the BRICS forum. He underscored the long-standing diplomatic relationship between India and Cuba, marked by mutual respect and cooperation, and the critical need for unity against the U.S. approach to Latin American politics.

TRENDING

1
Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

 Poland
2
Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

 Indonesia
3
Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as New Head Coach

Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as New Head Coach

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh Election Roll Revamp: Major Voter Update

Uttar Pradesh Election Roll Revamp: Major Voter Update

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026