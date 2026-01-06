Left Menu

Cuban Envoy Urges Global Unity Against US 'Madness'

Cuban Ambassador to India, Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, condemned the US military operation in Venezuela, calling it a 'criminal act.' He urged global unity against US unilateralism, emphasized India's significant geopolitical role, and celebrated India-Cuba relations while criticizing US's foreign policy and historical tensions with Cuba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 11:24 IST
The Cuban Ambassador to India, Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, has vociferously condemned the recent US military operation in Venezuela, branding it a 'criminal act' and a 'terrorist act' that breaches international law and the United Nations Charter.

In an exclusive conversation with PTI Videos, Aguilera implored the world community to come together to counter what he described as the US's reckless international behavior. He stressed that no single nation could hinder the US's unilateral actions and highlighted the importance of multilateral solidarity.

Aguilera also underscored India's pivotal role in balancing global geopolitics and fostering a sustainable future. Celebrating over six decades of India-Cuba diplomatic relations, he pointed to India's leadership in BRICS and the Global South as crucial in resisting US dominance.

