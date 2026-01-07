Maharashtra Congress Leader Succumbs to Stabbing Incident

In a tragic incident, Maharashtra Congress Vice President Hidayatullah Patel succumbed to injuries following a stabbing attack at a mosque in Akola district. The police confirmed that Patel was attacked with a sharp weapon after offering prayers on Tuesday.

The assailant, named as Ubed Khan Kalu Khan alias Razik Khan Patel, has been apprehended. According to authorities, the attack stemmed from an old enmity, and six police teams were formed to ensure the swift arrest of the accused.

The attack led to Patel, aged 66, sustaining severe injuries to his neck and chest. Despite being rushed to a hospital's intensive care unit, he tragically passed away. In the aftermath, security has been tightened in Mohala and Akot, and investigations continue under District Superintendent Archit Chandak.