Left Menu

Massive Voter List Update in Uttar Pradesh: Who's Missing?

In Uttar Pradesh, major districts like Lucknow and Ghaziabad lead statistics with a high percentage of uncollected voter forms during the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll. The revision revealed that 2.89 crore voters were excluded due to reasons like death, migration, or multiple registrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-01-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 11:02 IST
Massive Voter List Update in Uttar Pradesh: Who's Missing?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Balrampur, and Kanpur Nagar rank among the top districts in Uttar Pradesh with the highest percentage of uncollected elector forms during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, official data reveals.

Districts in the Bundelkhand region had the least removals from the draft roll. The published draft roll excludes 2.89 crore voters, retaining 12.55 crore. The removed 18.70% of voters faced exclusions due to deaths, permanent migration, or multiple registrations, according to UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa.

Lucknow led with a staggering 30.04% uncollected forms. Other districts like Ghaziabad and Prayagraj also showed significant numbers. Meanwhile, regions like Lalitpur recorded the lowest at 9.95% uncollected forms. These draft figures are provisional and will be finalized post claims and objections process by February 6, as per Rinwa.

TRENDING

1
Resignation and Controversy: Kavitha's Bold Move Against BRS

Resignation and Controversy: Kavitha's Bold Move Against BRS

 India
2
Sudden Rift: Yemen's Council Expels Separatist Leader

Sudden Rift: Yemen's Council Expels Separatist Leader

 United Arab Emirates
3
U.S. Dollar Awaits Crucial Economic Data Amid Global Tensions

U.S. Dollar Awaits Crucial Economic Data Amid Global Tensions

 Global
4
Japan-China Dual-Use Export Ban Sparks Diplomatic Crisis

Japan-China Dual-Use Export Ban Sparks Diplomatic Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026