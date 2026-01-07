Massive Voter List Update in Uttar Pradesh: Who's Missing?

Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Balrampur, and Kanpur Nagar rank among the top districts in Uttar Pradesh with the highest percentage of uncollected elector forms during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, official data reveals.

Districts in the Bundelkhand region had the least removals from the draft roll. The published draft roll excludes 2.89 crore voters, retaining 12.55 crore. The removed 18.70% of voters faced exclusions due to deaths, permanent migration, or multiple registrations, according to UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa.

Lucknow led with a staggering 30.04% uncollected forms. Other districts like Ghaziabad and Prayagraj also showed significant numbers. Meanwhile, regions like Lalitpur recorded the lowest at 9.95% uncollected forms. These draft figures are provisional and will be finalized post claims and objections process by February 6, as per Rinwa.